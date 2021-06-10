One Place of The Shoals hosts open house after renovations

FLORENCE, Ala. — One Place of The Shoals celebrated the completion of some much-needed renovations Thursday afternoon. The facility hosted an open house to give people a chance to see the finished work.

Renovations include an upgraded children’s forensic interview room and facility dog room.

Upgrades also saw the creation of a forensics computer lab and office spaces. Investigators said all the work was done with the victims’ best interests in mind.

“When they come in here, they went through something traumatic and they don’t need people all over the place,” Sgt. James Distefano with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said. “They’re coming in and they’re trusting us with some very, very secretive information and stuff that they just don’t want people to know, so for us to be able to sit down with them and have a one-on-one discussion with no distractions is huge.”

One Place offers services to victims of domestic violence, sexual and physical abuse, as well as elder abuse.

