SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Sheffield on Saturday night.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Once they arrived at the apartment complex, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital and is in stable condition.

Terry said his department has a few people of interest, but the investigation continues. Anyone with knowledge of the incident should call Sheffield Police or Shoals Crime Stoppers.