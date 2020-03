FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Russellville girl was killed in a wreck Monday night.

State Troopers said the girl was killed when the Lexus ES300 she was driving left the road and crashed into a tree.

Troopers also stated a second girl in the vehicle was critically injured and flown to Huntsville Hospital.

The wreck happened on County Road 84 10 miles west of Russellville.