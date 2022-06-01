FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Florence store Wednesday afternoon.

Florence Police Sergeant Ryan Kelly told News 19 that one man was shot at the Dollar General, located at 3111 Huntsville Road. Kelly said the man was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center and he was in surgery Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Sergeant Cliff Billingsley said they received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. about the shooting. He added when officers arrived they were told by a man that he had shot someone.

That man was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Florence Police Department, according to Billingsley.

Florence Police said the scene at the Dollar General is safe but there is still a heavy police presence so residents should avoid the area.