One dead, one injured in overnight Florence shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in the western part of the city, police said Wednesday.

Reginald Jackie Watkins II, 45, died at the scene of the shooting at 1430 Carver Court just before midnight, police said. A second unidentified man had already been taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said they were called to the Cypress Pointe area after shots were fired and found Watkins already dead.

Police said they had not determined the motive for the shooting and were still interviewing potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the case that could help investigators is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2728, or by texting a tip to 274637 and using the keyword “FPDTIP” plus a message.