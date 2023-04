SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — One person has died following an early morning house fire in the Shoals, officials confirm.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque told News 19 that the identity of that person will not be released until the family has been notified.

Gasque said the call for a house fire on St. Louis Avenue in Sheffield came in around 4:22 a.m.

State Fire Marshals are currently at the scene investigating to determine the cause of the fire, according to Gasque.

This is a developing story.