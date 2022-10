TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque identified the man killed in the crash as Terry Royd Smith, 64 of Leighton.

The crash happened near Woodmont Drive and Mountain View Lane.