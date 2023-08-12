LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala, (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says it is investigating after an incident on Lake Pickwick left one man dead.

ALEA said the incident occurred early Saturday morning and claimed the life of Ricky D. Rodgers, 63, of Luka, Miss. The agency said Rodgers was fatally injured when an aluminum fishing vessel he was operating struck a support column on Second Creek Bridge.

ALEA said Rodgers was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident, was ejected from the vessel and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency said the crash occurred on Pickwick Lake entering Second Creek near Waterloo in Lauderdale County.

ALEA said no more information is available at this time as the Alabama Marine Patrol continues to investigate.