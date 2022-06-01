FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is dead after a boat capsized at McFarland Park Wednesday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at 8:10 a.m., according to Florence Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Greg Angus.

Emergency crews responded to the area after the boat was seen floating in the Tennessee River in front of the park.

Chief Angus confirms one person was killed. Their identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified. Interim Lauderdale Coroner Mike Bishop was on the scene.

It is unclear what may have caused the boat to capsize.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will be handling the investigation.

News 19 is on the scene and will give you the latest updates as we learn them.