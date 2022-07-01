FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Drug agents found over 1,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs at a home in Florence on Thursday.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) said agents executed a search warrant on North Fulton Street in Florence on Thursday, June 30.

During a search, agents uncovered more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, around 30 grams of cocaine, scales, plastic bags, and several long assault-type rifles.

The following people were arrested in connection with the drug bust:

Brandy Christopher Gandy, 26, of Florence: Trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), unlawful possession with intent to distribute (cocaine), unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials say more charges are expected in this case.

LCDTF was assisted in the case by the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Florence Police, and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.