MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Muscle Shoals High School student was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly making ‘threatening comments’ towards his friends and school, according to school officials.

Muscle Shoals City Schools (MSCS) Superintendent Chad Holden made a Facebook post addressing the student’s arrest.

Holden said, “The threatening comments were apparently made to other students over the past several weeks but just reported today.”

When school administrators learned of the allegations, the student was quickly detained and questioned, according to the school system. Muscle Shoals Police Department and juvenile authorities were notified, and the student was arrested.

“At no time today was there an active threat to the safety of students and staff at Muscle Shoals High School, and no lockdown occurred. However, the nature of the threatening comments about violence toward students and the school were concerning enough to involve juvenile authorities,” MSCS Superintendent Chad Holden said in the statement.

“As always, safety is a top priority for the Muscle Shoals City Schools. Threats made against the school are always taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Holden continued.

The student’s identity has not been released as of this publication.