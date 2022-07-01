FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man was arrested after receiving reports that he was selling drugs out of his hotel room.

According to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), agents received a tip that Bradley Lenard Burt was selling heroin out of a hotel room on Florence Boulevard. Officials obtained a search warrant for the room.

Agents say they saw Burt leave the hotel before stopping him in Colbert County where he was arrested for outstanding warrants. He also had a small bag of heroin on him at the time of his arrest, according to LCDTF.

Officials searched his hotel room and found 20 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Burt was charged with trafficking in heroin and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force was assisted in this case by the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Florence Police Department, and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.