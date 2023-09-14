COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An elementary school student was removed from school by law enforcement after a gun was discovered in their backpack, according to school officials.

Colbert County Schools superintendent Chris Hand confirmed a gun was found and quickly secured at Cherokee Elementary School Thursday morning.

Both the elementary and high schools were placed on “heightened awareness” during the investigation.

“Weapons of any type, whether intentionally or unintentionally brought, will not be tolerated in the buildings and on the grounds of Colbert County Schools,” Superintendent Hand said in a statement.

Hand said both the weapon and the student were removed from campus and turned over to law enforcement.