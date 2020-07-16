Official W.C. Handy Festival events go virtual

FLORENCE, Ala. – Organizers of the W.C. Handy Music Festival decided to take all official Handy events to the virtual world.

Officials say you can enjoy these shows from the comfort of your home or office. But officials note there still are multiple events that are not official Handy events. Those events are listed on visitflorenceal.com website.

Virtual events are available at the wchandymusicfestival.com website. Events start on Friday, July 17th and run until Saturday, July 25th.

Officials say that although the Handy Headquarters will not be set up this year in its usual place, the tourism centers will have information about the Festival or concessions.

Handy fans can still get t-shirts and posters featuring the 2020 design at Counts Brothers Music in Muscle Shoals, Colbert County Tourism in Tuscumbia, and Florence Lauderdale Tourism in Florence. There are Handy face coverings with the W.C. Handy logo in either blue or white available.

Organizers hope to have all the community’s Handy events at their 40th Festival in 2021.

For more information about the 2020 W.C. Handy Music Festival, click here.

For updates visit the official Handy Festival website, Facebook page, or call 256-766-7642.