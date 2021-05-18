NWSCC Upward Bound program aims to help high school students prepare for college

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — At Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell, registration for summer and fall classes is still open and those looking to further their education are encouraged to apply.



However, Upward Bound Program Manager Casey Eggleston said he’s seeing hesitancy among high school students during the application process.



“With COVID going on, this year has been difficult for a lot of students,” he said. “As Upward Bound manager, we are reaching out to our Upward Bound students to let them know about services. This is a great time to go to college, to continue education to get a two-year degree or four-year degree.”



The Upward Bound program aims to offer support and services to its 9th through 12th grade student participants to prepare them for college.



Director of Enrollment Management Carl Collins said some of the hesitancy has come from confusion over different types of financial aid awarded through the FAFSA.



“What we like to do is we like to explain what that can make available to them,” Collins said. “Many of the students that we actually get the opportunity to work with will qualify for a Pell Grant.”



Collins said students have often asked if Pell Grants have to be repaid, “Sometimes they’re pretty surprised when they find out that if they qualify for a Pell Grant, it’s not something they have to pay back.”



But regardless if a student qualifies for a grant, scholarship, or loan, Northwest-Shoals wants to see that every student is aware and understands the opportunities they have to further their education.



Upward Bound workshops are held at the Northwest-Shoals Community College Muscle Shoals campus each Saturday. To learn how to become a part of the program, click here.