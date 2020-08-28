NWS Huntsville: Florence weather radio transmitter offline

FLORENCE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the Florence Weather Radio transmitter went off the air Friday morning.

According to the NWS, a communication issue led to the station leaving the air.

NWS said they have contacted technicians to fix it, but they don’t know when the station will be back on the air.

People in Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale Counties should stay tuned to commercial radio and TV for severe weather updates.

