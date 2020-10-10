NWS: Florence NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter intermittently offline

FLORENCE, Ala. – The National Weather Service said NOAA Weather Radio station KIH-57, transmitting on 162.475 MHz out of Florence, was experiencing technical difficulties Saturday morning.

The issues were causing the station to intermittently leave the air.

Technicians were working on the problem, but the Weather Service stated they were unable to provide a restoration time.

They encouraged anyone in the affected area to monitor commercial radio or television for updates.

