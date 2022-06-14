MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Students at Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will have the chance to have half their tuition paid, thanks to a new scholarship coming this fall.

The college said the “Continuing Excellence Scholarship” will be available to students at both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses – as long as they meet certain requirements listed below. The competitive scholarship covers half of a student’s tuition for the fall semester.

2.5 minimum GPA on all college coursework

Successful completion of 30 credit hours at NW-SCC

U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Completed application and 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

“We hope this will help relieve financial burdens for those that are so close to completing their degree or certificate program this fall,” said Dr. Crystal Reed, NW-SCC’s Dean of Students.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 1, 2022. Applications are available here.