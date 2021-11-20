NW-SCC to host ‘Falling into Winter’ concert in December

NW-SCC Show Choir, Vocal Point, performs in 2021 at the Lou B. Bevill Center on the NW-SCC Phil Campbell Campus.

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. — The music department at Northwest-Shoals Community College will host a “Falling into Winter” concert next month at the Phil Campbell campus.

The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. each night from Thursday, December 2 through Saturday, December 4 at the Lou B. Bevill Center for Fine Arts. It will feature the NW-SCC show choir.

Admission will be $8 and children 12 and under get in free. NW-SCC employees and students will be admitted for free with a valid college ID.

Tickets must be bought in advance for each show here.