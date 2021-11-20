NW-SCC to host ‘Falling into Winter’ concert in December

Shoals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NW-SCC Show Choir, Vocal Point, performs in 2021 at the Lou B. Bevill Center on the NW-SCC Phil Campbell Campus.

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. — The music department at Northwest-Shoals Community College will host a “Falling into Winter” concert next month at the Phil Campbell campus.

The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. each night from Thursday, December 2 through Saturday, December 4 at the Lou B. Bevill Center for Fine Arts. It will feature the NW-SCC show choir.

Admission will be $8 and children 12 and under get in free. NW-SCC employees and students will be admitted for free with a valid college ID.

Tickets must be bought in advance for each show here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories