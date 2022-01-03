NW-SCC to hold spring registration event on Saturday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College will host a registration event for its upcoming spring semester on Saturday at the Shoals campus.

The registration event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 in the Victor P. Poole Administration Building, with the exception of placement testing, which will be in Building 127, for students applying and registering for the spring semester.

Saturday’s event offers assistance in the NW-SCC registration process, admissions, course advising, payment, and placement testing for those who arrive before 12:30 p.m.

Pre-register for Saturday’s event here. For those who wish to apply online, visit nwscc.edu.