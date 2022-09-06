MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is offering the public a free digital literacy course beginning on September 20.

Executive Director of Adult Education and Workforce Strategies, Tara Branscome, told News 19 that students can earn up to 12 certifications through this course.

“We start with basic computer skills. We go over internet, we go over Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, your digital footprint, emailing, social media, and even telehealth,” Branscome said.

Branscome said that later they would go over the fundamentals of working on a computer, such as how to use a mouse and keyboard, as well as how to apply for jobs online and how to avoid viruses.

Classes will be held at the Burrell-Slater School in Florence starting September 20. They also hold a yearly course in Sheffield. Classes will meet three times every week.

Admission is open, but seats are limited. Anyone interested in signing up for this course can call (256) 331-5440 or send an email to tfranks@nwscc.edu.