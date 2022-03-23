MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) was selected as the winner of the Alabama Governor’s Seal of Excellence for its Power 5 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) apprenticeship program.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the Governor’s Seal of Excellence in Work-Based Learning,” said NWSCC President Dr. Jeff Goodwin. “Our work-based learning team does a tremendous job of partnering with

area businesses and industry to develop programs, like the Power 5, to get our students plugged directly

into the workforce.”

The program started in January 2020 with 22 apprentices and eight pre-apprentices completing a credential in their high schools. In 2022 the program grew by 72% to 38 apprentices, three pre-apprentices and 12 applicants.

HVAC Instructor Randy Corsbie works directly with industry partners to train students and place apprentices

in the field. “The HVAC industry in our area has needed a program like this for several years,” stated

Corsbie. “It has been amazing to work with our industry partners to help build a program that has filled

immediate workforce needs in the HVAC industry. We have experienced tremendous growth in the program

and I believe it will continue to increase.”

NW-SCC said the flexibility of the program gives students previously disconnected from post-secondary education a chance to start or continue their education, Power 5 apprentices range in age from 18-60.

For more information about the Power 5 program at NW-SCC, visit their website.