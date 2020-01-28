Northwest-Shoals Community College to increase tuition $2 per credit hour beginning with Fall 2020 semester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College is looking forward to a proposed tuition hike in the Fall 2020 semester. The proposed $2-per-credit-hour increase would apply to every community college in the state of Alabama. Public Information Officer Trent Randolph says the additional funds will go toward upgrading technology and equipment at both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses.

The increase is nothing new for the Alabama Community College System; Randolph says the board has been voting on and approving increases annually since 2011. “The $2 increase will go in to effect Fall semester of 2020," said Randolph. "If we keep the same enrollment number that we had this past fall, we’re looking at equating to approximately $60,000 in additional tuition.”

The Alabama Community College System board will vote on that increase on February 12.