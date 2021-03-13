Northwest-Shoals Community College student selected for All-USA Academic Team

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A student from Northwest-Shoals Community College is receiving national recognition this week.
Savannah Berryman of Tuscumbia was selected to be part of the All-USA Academic Team. As part of the achievement, she will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
The college said team members are selected for their outstanding intellectual achievement, leadership, and campus and community engagement.
“I could never have done any of this if it wasn’t for coming to Northwest and being involved in Phi Theta Kappa,” Berryman said. “That’s the only way I ever got to even apply for this scholarship. So even though I can be like, ‘I’m so excited and honored to be able to be given this scholarship,’ it’s not really all about me, it is a lot about the college I came to and the people I’ve been surrounded by and the people who’ve given me advice and mentored me.”
Berryman is one out of twenty students nationwide to be selected—out of 2,000 who were nominated.