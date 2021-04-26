Northwest-Shoals Community College reopens nature trail & outdoor classroom damaged on April 27, 2011

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. — Nearly 10 years to the day, a nature trail and outdoor classroom at Northwest-Shoals Community College in Phil Campbell is open for use following a devastating tornado.

The area, located in the woods behind the college, was badly damaged on April 27, 2011, when an EF-5 tornado ripped through Franklin County.

Thanks to funding from the Northwest Alabama RC&D Council and the Alabama Power Foundation, the college was able to restore the nature trail and outdoor classroom for a new generation.

“Most of them were just children when the tornadoes hit so I’m sure it means a lot, especially to their parents, but it’ll also give them experiences that they would have missed without this project happening today,” NWSCC President Glenda Colagross said.

Colagross said the college looks forward to providing the free resource to area elementary, middle, and high school students as well as the community.