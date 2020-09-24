Northwest-Shoals Community College receives more than $3 million for Federal Student Support Services grant

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College is receiving more than $3 million to help select groups of students.

The federal Student Support Services Grant will be awarded to low-income and first-generation students as well as students with disabilities to help them succeed and graduate.

The grant awards more than $600,000 per year for five years. More than 400 students from both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses will benefit from services funded through the grant.

“This is a support group for you that is going to assist you, not only through tutoring, but coaching, through any type of service that you need that you can’t find anywhere else, we have it right here on campus,” Brittany Jones, Executive Director of Student Success said.

Northwest-Shoals has been accepting applications for the student support grant since August. The college is also providing funds to assist with tutoring for students not enrolled in the SSS Program.