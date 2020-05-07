Northwest-Shoals Community College offering free summer pre-apprenticeship program

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College is starting a new career readiness program that’s free and open to the public.
The Adult Education and Ready to Work programs along with the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council are partnering to offer a free summer pre-apprenticeship program called CTE 101.
The program offers certifications in national career readiness, manufacturing processes and production, financial literacy, and more.
“Ideally it would be good for someone who’s wanting to maybe retrain, brush up on some skills, maybe someone who’s new to college, someone who might be interested in any of our career technical programs but is not exactly sure which one they want to choose, so it’s going to be an introduction to all of them,” said Tara Branscome, Adult Education Director.
The program begins May 26, and as of now, is expected to take place in person. Branscome says the college can pivot again to online instruction should things change before then. To register, call or text (256) 415-6992 or email tfranks@nwscc.edu
See below for certifications available through CTE 101:
- Alabama Certified Worker
- National Career Readiness Certificate
- MSSC Certified Production Technician Certification
- MSSC Safety and Employability
- MSSC Quality Practices and Measurement
- MSSC Manufacturing Processes and Production
- MSSC Maintenance Awareness
- OSHA 10 Certification
- Financial Literacy Certification
- 12 Digital Literacy Certifications
- FEMA Active Shooter Certification