Northwest-Shoals Community College offering free summer pre-apprenticeship program

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College is starting a new career readiness program that’s free and open to the public.

The Adult Education and Ready to Work programs along with the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council are partnering to offer a free summer pre-apprenticeship program called CTE 101.

The program offers certifications in national career readiness, manufacturing processes and production, financial literacy, and more.

“Ideally it would be good for someone who’s wanting to maybe retrain, brush up on some skills, maybe someone who’s new to college, someone who might be interested in any of our career technical programs but is not exactly sure which one they want to choose, so it’s going to be an introduction to all of them,” said Tara Branscome, Adult Education Director.

The program begins May 26, and as of now, is expected to take place in person. Branscome says the college can pivot again to online instruction should things change before then. To register, call or text (256) 415-6992 or email tfranks@nwscc.edu

See below for certifications available through CTE 101:

Alabama Certified Worker

National Career Readiness Certificate

MSSC Certified Production Technician Certification

MSSC Safety and Employability

MSSC Quality Practices and Measurement

MSSC Manufacturing Processes and Production

MSSC Maintenance Awareness

OSHA 10 Certification

Financial Literacy Certification

12 Digital Literacy Certifications

FEMA Active Shooter Certification