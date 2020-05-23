Northwest-Shoals Community College moving all summer classes online

MUSCLE SHOALS AND PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. – Summer 2020 classes at both Northwest-Shoals Community College campuses will be held online.

The college announced Saturday all career technical and health studies courses will be taught online during June, with skills components to be taught on campus later in the summer semester.

Beginning June 1, students who weren’t able to finish their skills components in the spring will be allowed to come to campus to finish those components. Instructors will contact students with specific details.

The first mini-term and full-term classes start on Tuesday, May 26, with eight-week classes beginning on Tuesday, June 2, and the second mini-term starting Thursday, June 25.

Registration will continue online.