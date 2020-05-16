Northwest-Shoals Community College hosts drive-through pinning ceremony for nursing grads

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Because of Governor Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order, nursing students at Northwest-Shoals Community College had a special ceremony recognizing their accomplishments.

Friday, the college hosted its first drive-through version of the nursing program pinning ceremony.

The pinning ceremony itself is a symbolic tradition that began in the 1860s at the Nightingale School of Nursing Hospital in London. Friday, 102 associate degree and practical nursing students drove through to receive their pins from Director of Nursing Education Brittney Humphres. She said this is a very meaningful experience for many of the students who, after this, will immediately jump into the fight against COVID-19.

“Our students are highly trained and very prepared for what awaits them on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Humphres. “I believe most of them would’ve been happy if we would’ve just given them their diploma a few weeks ago and let them fly to New York. They are very excited to begin their journey.”