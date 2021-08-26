Northwest-Shoals Community College hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Shoals-area residents have an opportunity to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Northwest-Shoals Community College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, August 31 in the Patriot Center (turn onto Patriots or Stallion Drive depending on your GPS from George Wallace Blvd).

From 9 a.m.-noon, Helen Keller Hospital staff will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to previously unvaccinated residents 12 years old and older.

Appointments can be made online, however, walk-ins will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Staff will return on Wednesday, September 21 to administer the second dose.

Masks are required at the vaccination clinic, and those under 14 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving the vaccine.