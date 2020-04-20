Northwest Alabama VOAD offering relief to area food pantries

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, or VOAD, is comprised of multiple organizations and churches that help those in need in times of crisis.

VOAD is usually only activated when communities suffer natural disasters like a tornado.

“COVID-19 is new to all of us,” said Donna Fisher, president of the Northwest Alabama VOAD. “Tornadoes, you kind of know what you do, you go in and clean up after the disaster, you see what needs to be done. This one, things are changing rapidly,” said Fisher.

In the Shoals, VOAD is helping area food pantries. Fisher said food pantries have seen around a 300 percent increase in demand since the pandemic began. She said this disaster is unlike any they’ve ever faced.

“We are seeing people that have never had to ask for assistance all of a sudden have to ask for assistance,” she said. “The food pantries are overwhelmed; Northwest Alabama Food Bank is where most of them purchased their food from, but there’s some that don’t access that food bank and we’re here to try to help those as well.”

Fisher said many smaller food pantries in the region have had to close and it’s VOAD’s goal to get those resources in their hands.

If you’d like to donate to VOAD, connect with them on Facebook.