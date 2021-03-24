Northwest Alabama counties receive weather radios to give to community

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Weather radios should play an important roll in your severe weather safety plan. Emergency Management Agency offices in northwest Alabama understand that not everyone has one. The Colbert County EMA said it’s been trying for years to change that.



Thanks to a new grant from the Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation and Development Council, having a weather radio will become a reality for some households. “They approved it for 455 dispersed among the five counties which would be Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Marion, and Winston counties,” Colbert County EMA Grant Manager Keith Reaves said. “All got 91 a piece on the grant.”

While 91 may be a small amount, Reaves that’s said that’s 91 more households that wouldn’t have that protection otherwise, potentially saving lives.

“It’s not going to touch the population but eventually we hope to be able to get enough to get a good majority of the population with a weather radio,” Reaves said.

Supplies are limited, so the Colbert County EMA is distributing the weather radios based on feedback from questionnaires. The EMA will then do random drawings for the recipients

The deadline for the questionnaire is April 2 at noon. To make a submission, click here.