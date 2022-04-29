MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – North American Lighting celebrated the opening of its newest facility in Muscle Shoals on Friday, April 29. This is the fourth time the company has expanded in the area.

The new warehouse facility was a $38 million investment for North American Lighting, a division of Koito Manufacturing Co. The company is responsible for producing headlights and signal lights for automotive companies such as Honda, Nissan, Toyota, and Mazda.

North American Lighting is the largest manufacturing employer in The Shoals with around 1,400 employees. Mark Keech is the former Director of Operations at the facility. He told News 19 that with this new expansion, the company hopes to create around 150 more jobs by the end of 2023.

“We continue to have customers come to us, asking us to take on new business,” Keech said. “That’s what this new building is all about. The need to expand.”

North American Lighting is actively taking applications to fill current and future positions. To apply, you can go to their website here, or fill out an application manually at their main facility at 100 Counts Drive in Muscle Shoals.