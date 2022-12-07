FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A mother and daughter from Florence will be featured on the second season of “Baking It,” a national baking competition.

The ‘master baker’ is Madison Howton, who is only 18 years old. She is assisted by her mother April.

Madison Howton started her own small business, Gingerhead Bakery, just over two years ago. Madison told News 19 that she was inspired to start her business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It just happened out of quarantine,” Madison said. “I was bored one day and I was like ‘oh, I’m going to try my hand in decorating cakes,’ and it just blew up from there.”

April Howton told News 19 that she is very proud of all that her daughter has accomplished in the last two years.

“You’ve got to go with what your passion is,” April said. “So watching her do that, watching her live it out, and now watching her be able to share it on national TV, I mean, how could you not be proud?”

Madison operates her business out of her parents’ kitchen. Every week, she bakes and decorates multiple large-scale cakes and other baked goods. People can order from her online, and orders can be picked up from Studio 23 in Downtown Florence. Studio 23 is also owned by Madison’s mother, April.

Madison told News 19 that the competition was much more intimidating than she originally expected. However, she said that really enjoyed meeting and interacting with the other contestants.

“I enjoyed the experience so much. It was such a blessing,” Madison said. “Never in a million years did I think it would happen. And it definitely taught me to believe in myself more.”

If you would like to order from Gingerhead Bakery, you can find their website here.