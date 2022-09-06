MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — One of North Alabama’s most famous annual events will return to the Shoals next week.

The North Alabama State Fair is a community event with a little something for the entire family. This year, the fair will be held from September 12 to September 17.

The event itself began in 1934 with just over 2,000 attendees. Since then, the fair has grown into one of the most treasured events in the state.

According to the event’s website, the fair is “a family-oriented community event complete with agricultural, industrial, cultural, and commercial exhibits” with most of the funds raised from the event benefitting the local economy.

This year’s entertainment includes Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus, the Pork Chop Revue, livestock shows, a petting zoo, and pony rides.

Parking for the fair is free, but gate admission is $8 for those 7 and up. Armbands are available for $30 on Monday through Thursday, and $35 on Friday.

Learn more about the North Alabama State Fair or order tickets online here.