North Alabama State Fair returns for a scaled-back event following its cancelation in 2020

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — It’s September and that means it’s almost time for the North Alabama State Fair.

It begins Tuesday, September 21, and it’s the first fair in two years after 2020’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

It will be scaled back this year, however, according to the fair’s board of directors. Roger Creekmore said there won’t be indoor activities, events on the stage, or a demolition derby.

While face masks are not mandatory, the board asks that attendees maintain social distancing when possible.

“It’s a tradition here to have the fair,” Creekmore said. “Last year we weren’t able to have one because we were in the middle of the pandemic and we wanted to move forward this year, the fair board wanted to move forward this year, but we want to do it as safely as possible.”

Since the event is scaled back, the board announced that admission will be cut in half from $10 to $5.

The fair begins on Tuesday, September 21, and lasts through Sunday, September 26.