North Alabama State Fair delays opening until Wednesday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — If you or your family had plans to celebrate the last day of summer with a trip to the fair, you’ll have to wait one more day.

The North Alabama State Fair board of directors announced on its Facebook page that the fair would not begin Tuesday night as originally planned.

The board said Wade Shows, the company which transports the rides to different locations, was unable to get them to Muscle Shoals in time for set-up, however, the board said it will be up and running in time for Wednesday evening.

“Obviously, we can’t have people in the fairgrounds,” board member Roger Creekmore said. “We’re very, very disappointed about it; Wade Shows is disappointed about it, but it’s simply an unavoidable circumstance and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience that we’re causing the folks who were coming to the fair.”

Since the fair is starting a day late, the board said advance passes are still available through Wednesday afternoon.