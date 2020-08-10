North Alabama State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — In the Shoals, the arrival of September also meant the arrival of the North Alabama State Fair. But like so many other events unique to the Tennessee Valley, the pandemic will keep the fairgrounds empty.

Roger Creekmore serves on the North Alabama State Fair board of directors. He said the cancelation is necessary to keep people safe and healthy. “We live in a different reality now and when you have a large event like the state fair with a lot of folks, it’s a challenge to maintain social distance and try to keep everyone safe,” Creekmore said.

Creekmore said after consulting with vendors and ride services, it became apparent that the fair just could not happen this year.

But this doesn’t just mean no fried foods and fun this year—it’s also impacting 4-H events. Colbert County Extension Coordinator Danny McWilliams said it was expected.

“It’s very unfortunate but I think as a member of the Shoals area community, we’ve got to continue doing our part and we’ve got to wear our masks.” McWilliams said. “We have to do the things that the CDC guidelines request us to do and we’ve got to keep up the fight.”

McWilliams said 4-H events have been done virtually and will continue that way for as long as it’s needed.

Planning for the 2021 fair is already underway and Creekmore has a message for the public, “We hope to have the best North Alabama State Fair we’ve ever had in 2021.”

While the fair may be canceled, the fairgrounds can still be rented for private events.