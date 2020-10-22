North Alabama Medical Center updates visitation policy and visiting hours

FLORENCE, Ala. — As COVID-19 numbers fall in Lauderdale County, North Alabama Medical Center is updating its visitation policy and expanding visiting hours.

The hospital now allows non-COVID inpatients to have one visitor at a time with the option to swap out as needed. Those hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The same goes for critical care patients though visitation is limited to 10 a.m. to noon.

Emergency room patients are limited to one visitor.

Pediatric patients, including those in the ER, may have two visitors at a time.

Lastly, outpatients are allowed one visitor each day.

“We believe that the hospital is a safe place to be,” CEO Russell Pigg said. “We’ve got procedures and policies in place to protect everybody, our patients, our employees, our physicians, everybody that comes in and out of the hospital. We believe letting a few more people in to visit our patients is the right thing to do.”