North Alabama Medical Center sanitizing rooms ahead of elective procedures resuming

FLORENCE, Ala. — With Governor Kay Ivey allowing elective procedures to resume, North Alabama Medical Center wants to ease fears for anyone hesitant to go inside.

They said patients can feel confident that the hospital and patient rooms are thoroughly clean thanks to an extra level of protection from ultraviolet light. After a room is deep cleaned with standard disinfectant, crews then send in the Optimum-UV Enlight robot. It emits UV light to kill potentially harmful pathogens on surfaces.

“We’ll process the room according to its size,” said Rhee Perry, director of surgical services. “It takes about five minutes at a distance of eight feet to kill 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses.”

The hospital has been using the technology since 2017. They said it’s playing an important role in the fight against COVID-19.

North Alabama Medical Center plans to resume elective procedures beginning May 4.