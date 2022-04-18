FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) is being nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for their quality care and post-care for stroke victims.

The hospital received the “GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Quality Achievement Award,” which celebrates a commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

“We’re the only hospital that serves patients that need this high level of care for stroke, so it means when you come here you can be taken care of in your local community by people that live in our community,” said NAMC CEO Russell Pigg. “You don’t have to be transferred out of our community to get great care.”

Pigg told News 19 that they have everything they need to offer top-tier care to stroke patients.

“We have the infrastructure built here,” Pigg stated. “We have critical care units for stroke care, we have neurologists and neurosurgeons on call… we’re set up well to serve the region for all that’s in the stroke care world.”

Officials say that someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds on average. It is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the country.