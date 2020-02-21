North Alabama Medical Center offers CPR class during American Heart Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association gave people in Florence the chance to learn life-saving techniques Thursday afternoon.

North Alabama Medical Center in Florence hosted a hands-on basic life support training course. The course taught participants CPR using simulation models. This is the first course of its kind to be offered at the hospital since it opened last year. Hospital staff spoke on why this is such a critical skill to learn.

“Studies have shown that starting chest compressions as early as possible have led to better patient outcomes in the end and better survival rates,” said Nurse Recruiter and Clinical Educator Morgan Crump.

If you missed Thursday’s course, more will be available soon. To register and be notified of future courses, click here.