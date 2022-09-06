FLORENCE, Ala. – The North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 8.

Nursing Supervisor and Coordinator Ashley Hagan told News 19 that every department in the hospital will be active during the job fair.

“From ER, critical care, the med-surge floors, dietary, housekeeping, we’re going to have all areas in on the recruitment fair,” Hagan said. “Literally everywhere in the hospital is going to be hiring.”

NAMC will have dozens of positions available in nursing, physician services, food services, physical therapy and orthopedics, laboratory, administrative support, and more. For a full listing of current job

opportunities, go to their website here.

America is currently facing a national shortage of nurses, and NAMC is no exception. One nursing student from the University of North Alabama, Nathanial Hill, told News 19 that students like him are in high-demand.

“There’s certainly a huge demand for staff when it comes to these hospitals because there’s lots of people that have been suffering from burnout and giving up on the job,” Hill said. “I don’t think anybody here would have a problem getting a job anywhere they want to go in the state, or out of state.”