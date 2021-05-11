North Alabama Medical Center employees treated to free lunch for National Hospital Week

FLORENCE, Ala. — This week is National Hospital Week and after a year like 2020, people in The Shoals felt like workers at North Alabama Medical Center needed a little treat.

Tuesday, a group of healthcare partners from Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehab, Shoals Home Healthcare, and Shoals Hospice treated hospital employees to a free, catered lunch from Smokin’ Jalapeño in Muscle Shoals.

There was also live music, a photo both, and a raffle.

“We wanted to just give back to them and show them how much we appreciate and honor them for what they’ve been through this past year,” Amy Vickery with Shoals Home Healthcare said. “We wanted to serve them in any way we could; this is really the first time in a year that we’ve been able to get together and serve and help in the community because of the pandemic.”

“It’s really sort of a post pandemic celebration for us; I know COVID’s still here, we’re managing that, but we really feel like we’re on the other side of it and we’re just really grateful that we have this opportunity just to just to say, ‘hey, we’ve made it through and we’re back and we’re doing well,’” NAMC Administrative Director of Nursing Rhee Perry said.

The theme of this year’s National Hospital Week at NAMC is “Survivor.”