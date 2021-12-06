North Alabama Medical Center celebrates new radiation oncology, medical oncology services

FLORENCE, Ala. — North Alabama Medical Center celebrated its new medical oncology and radiation oncology services with an open house and ribbon cutting on Monday.

The hospital is also celebrating its third anniversary in the new facility.

“This truly is a celebration for our community today,” said CEO and Marketing Director Russell Pigg. “A little more than a year ago, we stood here and broke ground on the beautiful facility now standing behind me.”

“Over the past year, we’ve been proud to serve our community through a pandemic and to be your home for emergency care, stroke care, critical care, interventional cardiology care, and much more,” Pigg continued. “Today we are incredibly proud to now be able to say that we are your home for comprehensive cancer treatments.”

The center’s latest technology upgrades include full-spectrum radiotherapy, a molecular lab, infusion center, chemotherapy treatment center, and on-site pharmacy services.

“We are committed to giving our patients their best chance at remission, recovery, and long-term quality of life,” said Stephen McNutt, director for the North Alabama Cancer Center. “We will provide a wide range of cancer treatment and support services under one roof.”

The North Alabama Cancer Center is now accepting appointments and will begin seeing patients on December 14.

For more information, contact the center at 256-629-4800.