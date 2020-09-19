North Alabama Medical Center breaks ground on new cancer center

FLORENCE, Ala. — North Alabama Medical Center is expanding with a new cancer center

Leaders from NAMC and its parent company LifePoint Health broke ground at a ceremony Friday morning. LifePoint is investing more than $13 million to make the project possible.

The new center will be added on to the hospital’s existing medical office building on its main campus.

The hospital said the center will feature advanced technology and equipment including a linear accelerator to provide radiation treatments to patients.

NAMC CEO Russell Pigg said the hospital had been trying to get state approval for the cancer center for more than eight years and he’s thankful that it’s come to fruition.

“This cancer center will mean you don’t have to travel out of town for your cancer services anymore,” Pigg said. “We’ll have this ready for the community by the end of next year and we’re hoping to keep more and more people here home for their health care.”

The facility is expected to be completed and open to the public in early 2022.