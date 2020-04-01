Nonprofit organizations unite to help shelter homeless in Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Veterans Park in Florence was nearly empty Tuesday morning. Caution tape surrounded playground equipment in compliance with Governor Kay Ivey’s order that the use of such equipment is prohibited. However, tents can be found throughout the park’s campgrounds, where many of the city’s homeless can be found taking shelter.

In the middle of a pandemic, what do you do when the government asks that you stay home, but you don’t have one?

Leaders from three different organizations that aim to help the homeless thought of a temporary solution. During the COVID-19 outbreak, that solution also needed to provide the required six feet of separation.

“Krista Manchester who runs Room in the Inn had gotten together with two other organizations, which would be Courtney McKinnon from Sunrise Center and Kimberly Jackson from Crossroads Day Center in downtown Florence, and they had come up with a great idea of allowing the homeless population to camp at the old campground at Veterans Park,” said Ashley Smith, Executive Director of the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama.

The three women brought the idea to Smith who then presented it to Florence Mayor Steve Holt. “And within a 24-hour turnaround time he approved it and we got the plan going,” said Smith.

Room in the Inn Shoals donated around $1,000 worth of tents. Edgemont United Methodist Church, as well as Room at the Table, are providing to-go meals. Smith said there are also water drop-offs to provide them with hydration.

In the mornings, the homeless are provided meals and showers at the Crossroads Day Center and then they are taken back to Veterans Park in the afternoon. They do, however, have a curfew of 8 p.m. that they must abide by in order to stay overnight.

Smith said there’s a lot of heart in Florence and people in the community have already been reaching out to see how they can help. If you would like to volunteer, email Ashley Smith at hccnwal@gmail.com.