Nonprofit organization working to restore historic WWI-era school in Sheffield.

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — A nonprofit organization in Colbert County is working to restore a historic school building first used during World War I.

The Village School Foundation wants to preserve the Village One Schoolhouse located in Sheffield.

The school was built in 1918 in the center of the Liberty Bell-shaped U.S. Nitrate Plant Village One for army ordnance officers.

It was used as a school until the mid-1990s when it closed for good. The Village School Foundation wants to see the building preserved but said it’s in need of urgent repairs.



“It’s an amazing building,” Executive Director Greg Harrison said. “The architecture is incredible, the history is incredible. I haven’t met a single person that doesn’t think it’s a good idea to fix it up and restore it and put it back into use as it was in its former glory.”

The foundation has a GoFundMe and Facebook page for donations and more information about the school.