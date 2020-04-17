New website launching will allow customers to connect with Shoals small businesses all in one place

THE SHOALS, Ala. — COVID-19 is changing the ways we communicate and the ways businesses operate. For small businesses in the Shoals, a new website is launching that will improve both.

It will give customers access to multiple businesses all on one site. It’s a tag team effort between the Shoals Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority.

“We were looking for some ways to help our local businesses especially in the retail and restaurant sector,” said Kevin Jackson, President of the Shoals Economic Development Authority. “We decided to go ahead and invest in this website; It’s going to be called ShoalsShopper.com.”

Birmingham launched a similar website in March, LocalDistancing.com. The Shoals Chamber of Commerce believes it will help improve communication between businesses and customers.

“Right now our businesses are just having to be as creative as possible using social media, email, different types of internet marketing to reach their customers but we hope that this will provide them an alternative, a way to keep themselves top of mind and offer their services in a different and unique way,” said Caitlin Holland, Shoals Chamber of Commerce President.

It’s a plan that small businesses owner Ashley Morrow is all for. She owns The Shoppes at Coldwater in Tuscumbia. “It’s really encouraging to me,” said Morrow. “It’s encouraging that you see a group like the Chamber and like SEDA that are stepping up and saying, ‘Hey small businesses, we see you and we’re still going to continue to advocate for you even when it seems darkest.’”

The site goes live Monday, April 20. Business owners interested can register on Monday by visiting ShoalsShopper.com or by calling the Chamber of Commerce at (256) 764-4661. There is no cost to join.