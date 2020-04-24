New trail opens in Joe Wheeler State Park

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Finding activities to do can be difficult as we all look to maintain physical distance from one another during this pandemic.

So, many people have taken up outdoor activities like hiking, and Joe Wheeler State Park has a new trail for hikers to explore.

The trail was finished Tuesday. It’s eight miles long and it goes along a tributary of the Tennessee River. Work on the trail began last summer, but the tornado that came through the park and the pandemic delayed its completion.